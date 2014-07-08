?
redhotrabbit
Userpic

blog_M.I.M.

modblogger.au.go.go

Name:
larry trasciatti
Birthdate:
16 September
Location:
Pittston, Pennsylvania, United States
Website:
east elmhurst a go go
External Services:
Schools:
born in northeastern Pa. Lived in N.Y. -Queens & Long Island-most of my life. Now living in northeastern Pa.

Statistics