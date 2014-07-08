?
LiveJournal
Find more
Your 2021 in LJ
Communities
RSS Reader
Shop
Help
Log in
Log in
Join free
Join
English
(en)
English (en)
Русский (ru)
Українська (uk)
Français (fr)
Português (pt)
español (es)
Deutsch (de)
Italiano (it)
Беларуская (be)
redhotrabbit
—
Readability
More
redhotrabbit
Archive
Readability
Log in
No account?
Create an account
Remember me
Forgot password
Log in
Log in
QR code
redhotrabbit
blog_M.I.M.
modblogger.au.go.go
Account
Created on 13 April 2007 (#12713511)
Last updated on
8 July 2014
Gift
Name:
larry trasciatti
Birthdate:
16 September
Location:
Pittston
,
Pennsylvania
,
United States
Website:
east elmhurst a go go
External Services:
Larry Trasciatti
redhotrabbit
http://eastelmhurst.blogspot.com
redhotrabbit@livejournal.com
meanmistrmustrd
427078361
92street
iamtheeggman2
Schools:
St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School
- West Islip, NY (1973 -
1977
)
Farmingdale State University of New York
- Farmingdale, NY (1977 -
1979
)
Bio
V-Gifts
1
born in northeastern Pa. Lived in N.Y. -Queens & Long Island-most of my life. Now living in northeastern Pa.
We're together for 15 years now! Thank you! Your LiveJournal Team.
Statistics
109
Journal entries
8
Comments received
38
Tags
1
Memory
15
Photos
1
V-Gift
7
Userpics